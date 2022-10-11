Haldwani: In a controversial remark, BJP leader and MLA from Uttarakhand's Kaladhungi, Bansidhar Bhagat on Tuesday said that all attractive qualities in Hinduism were found in Goddesses rather than Gods. Speaking at an event marking International Girl Child Day in Haldwani, Bhagat further added that Lord Shiva and Vishnu were among notable Gods, although they 'never get to have a conversation'.

The questionable remark from the legislator saw him referring to a comment by a previous speaker, bringing in the issue. "If you want knowledge, get the blessings of Goddess Saraswati. If you want power, get the blessings of Goddess Durga. Similarly, if you want wealth you should get the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi," he is heard saying in Hindi.

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Bansidhar Bhagat gives religious undertone to International Girl Child Day

"What does a man have? There's Lord Shiva, but he resides in the mountains. There's also Lord Vishnu, but he resides deep beneath the ocean. The two cannot even have a conversation" he further adds.

The crowd emitted a mixed reaction, with some of the fellow speakers behind the MLA seen beaming at the comments. Bhagat has previously been in trysts with controversy. In January 2021, a remark from Bhagat, the-then Uttarakhand BJP chief, saw him describing Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh as 'Budhiya' (old lady) and 'doobta jahaaz' (sinking ship).