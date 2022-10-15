Ramnagar: The popular Bijrani zone in the world-famous Corbett National Park of Uttarakhand opened for tourists on October 15. MLA Diwan Singh Bisht opened the gate of the Bijrani zone and flagged off the tourists' vehicles. The park will remain open till June 15.

Actually, the Bijrani zone of Corbett National Park was closed on June 15 during the monsoon. Now tourist activities in Corbett National Park have increased. Every year on October 15, the Bijrani zone of Corbett National Park opens for tourists and this year, too, it was opened on Saturday. Soon after MLA Diwan Singh Bisht flagged off the tourists' vehicles.

Night stay for tourists also started in the Bijrani zone. There are seven rooms in the zone all of them were booked till November 15. Along with this, the night stay facility in Dhela and Jhirna zones has been started. On the first day, the tourists, who went on safari in the Bijrani zone, said they were very excited. They said that they would be exposed to wildlife as well as biodiversity. Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Dheeraj Pandey, who reached the spot, said, "All preparations have been completed for the night stay and day safari of the tourists."