Haldwani: An auto driver in Uttarakhand exhibited the highest standard of honesty by returning a bag of jewelry worth Rs 6 lakh and Rs 50,000 cash that were left behind in his vehicle.

On Friday, there was a wedding in Mukhani village in Haldwani block of Uttarakhand's Nainital district. The bride's family bought jewelry for the wedding but in a hurry, they left behind the jewelry bag in the auto. There was a commotion in the marriage ceremony and the happiness of the marriage evaporated in a moment.

Also read: Agra woman drives e-rickshaw for daughter's heart surgery, wins accolades

Amidst the chaos, the atmosphere suddenly changed when auto driver Kirti Ballabh Joshi reached the wedding and handed over the jewelry bag to the family. The bride's relatives have come forward to reward him for his honesty but he refused to accept the reward. People welcomed him with garlands and appreciated his honesty.