Chamoli: After sufficient snowfall in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, the authorities announced the date for National Senior and Junior Alpine Ski and Snowboard Championship delayed due to the recent landslides in Johshimath. As per an official statement issued by Skiing and Snowboard Secretary Praveen Sharma, the competition will be held from February 23 to 26 at Auli.

Earlier, the National Championship was to be organised from February 2 to 8. But due to the disaster in Joshimath and lack of snow, the date of the games was postponed. The games are being closely watched this year and are said to have a symbolic significance with regard to religious tourism in the upcoming season.

It is being said that a successful Alpine Ski and Snowboard Championship will herald good news for the Chardham Yatra in the backdrop of land subsidence in Joshimath town of Uttarakhand. Authorities have put in place all preparations for the upcoming winter sports. According to an official, a total of four dozen teams across the country are expected to participate in the games.

Alpine Ski and Snowboard Championship is said to be the main attraction at the event. However, there is doubt regarding the operation of the ropeway, which was closed as a precautionary measure due to Joshimath landslide. Auli is located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand and is famous for its spectacular snow slopes, along with its snowy mountains. The nearest railway stations to Auli are Rishikesh, Ramnagar and Haldwani-Kathgodam. Jollygrant is the nearest airport to reach Auli.