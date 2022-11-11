Srinagar (Uttarakhand): Air pollution is a global public health emergency. A large amount of carbon emissions from Delhi is polluting the pure air of Uttarakhand. Scientists and subject experts have expressed great concern about a large number of dust particles from Delhi polluting the state. An international seminar on air pollution was organised at Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University. Dr Atul Kumar Srivastava, a senior scientist of IITM (Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology), who reached the international seminar, said "according to the recent data, a large number of carbon emissions in the high Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand are due to air from Delhi."

Kumar further said," The pollution in the state was four to six micrograms per metre cube before the monsoon, but now pollution has been measured at an alarming rate of 15 micrograms per metre cube. This figure is just for October. The burning of stubble in Delhi, and pollution from vehicles is the main reason behind this." He also said, "all the governments will have to make policies together regarding the increasing air pollution." Kumar suggested people make less use of vehicles.

Prashant Pandey, technical consultant of Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board attending the seminar said, "the Pollution Control Board is trying to stop pollution by collaborating with various organisations. The pollution has been reduced in the state. In 2019, pollution in Dehradun reached 166 micrograms per metre cube, which decreased by 17 to 20 per cent in 2021. The national clean air programme launched by the government is to check the rate of PM10. However, the presence of 'Black carbon' in the Himalayan region is a cause for concern. "