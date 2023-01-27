Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In a study conducted by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, it has been found that atleast 2 lakh house in the Garhwal division in Uttarakhand cannot withstand any kind of strong earthquake. According to the study the Garhwal falls under the seismic zone and is most vulnerable to any kind of Himalayan earthquake. Dehradun and Haridwar are also likely to suffer much during an earthquake.

The study becomes even more significant because a recent earthquake in Nepal measuring 5.8 on Richter scale rocked several parts of North India including Delhi and Uttarakhand. Interestingly enough in the last decade the hill state has witnessed 700 minor earthquakes and experts are of opinion that a major earthquake is round the corner. Amidst the sinking of Joshimath, the revelation comes as an addition shocker to the state.

It needs also be mentioned that after the Nepal earthquake in 2015, the seismologists had warned that Uttarakhand was "sitting on a quake timebomb" but fortunately enough in the last decade the ‘Deb Bhoomi’ has only witnessed earthquakes with intensity less than 3 on Richter scale. Experts believe that a massive earthquake is pending in this Central Seismic Gap (CSG).

"During the risk assessment in the state, it was found that almost two lakh buildings in the state need to be made earthquake-proof. The assessment report also suggests that the government should start taking necessary steps to avoid dangers during an earthquake," Secretary of Disaster Management, Dr. Ranjit Kumar Sinha said. “The report of the Disaster Management Department also gives information about the condition of government buildings and their ability to withstand earthquakes,” he said.

"The Himalayan region is very sensitive in terms of earthquakes. Due to the geological movement happening in the Himalayas, energy has been stored on a large scale inside the earth. This energy comes out through earthquakes. This is the reason that the Himalayan region is more prone to earthquakes," Dr. Ajay Paul, senior scientist at Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology said.

“Uttarakhand is a very sensitive area when it comes to earthquakes, which is why this area has been kept in Zone 5. Zone 5 covers the areas with the highest risk of suffering earthquakes,” Paul said. “"several earthquakes have occurred in the Himalayan region from Arunachal to Jammu and Kashmir. This entire belt comes under the seismic zone,” he further added.

