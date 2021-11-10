Nainital: Setting aside the Lower Court order, the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday acquitted Uttar Pradesh's Bahubali leader and former MP DP Yadav citing no concreate evidence in connection with the Ghaziabad MLA Mahendra Bhati murder case. The court also reserved the orders on other accused in the case.

A division bench headed by the Chief Justice of Nainital High Court, RS Chauhan pronounced the order while hearing a petition filed against the Dehradun CBI court's decision of life sentence to the former MP DP Yadav and others in connection with the murder case.

The court made its decision and released the former MP from the charges of murder citing no concrete evidence against him in the case. DP Yadav has been out of jail on interim bail. The division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma also reserved their order on the plea filed by other accused in the case.

Earlier, the bench had extended the period of short term bail granted to DP Yadav for medical checkup by two more months. The court had granted him interim bail for two months on April 20, 2021, which ended on June 20. After which an application presented before the court on the behalf of DP Yadav seeking extension of the short term bail period.

The incident of murder was reported on September 13, 1992, when Bhati, the then MLA from Ghaziabad, along with his supporters was waiting for the railway gate to get opened. During that time, some miscreants arrived with arms and opened fire, killing Bhatia and his partner Uday Prakash, while some others suffered injuries. During the investigation, the name of DP Yadav and his associates came to light. The police had also recovered the vehicle used during the murder from their possession.

Following the orders of the Supreme Court, the case was handed over to the CBI in 2000. The Supreme Court ordered after observing that the DP Yadav was a Bahubali and resourceful leader of UP and his sources might hamper the case in the state. Bhati was also a political mentor of DP Yadav.

Later on February 15, 2015, the CBI court of Dehradun had pronounced the life imprisonment to four accused in the case. After which the accused knocked the door of Nainital High Court challenging the order of CBI court.

