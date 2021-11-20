Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off the Shaheed Samman Yatra programme here at Moonakote on Saturday. The minister is on a one-day visit to Pithoragarh. More than 5,000 military families are expected to participate in the event.

According to the Pithoragarh district administration, the defence minister will reach the Air Force Station in Bareilly directly from Palam Airport and from there will leave for Moonakote helipad in Pithoragarh by Mi-17 helicopter.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and Cabinet Minister Bishan Singh Chufal and Ganesh Joshi will also be present in the Shaheed Samman Yatra flagging off ceremony.

Pushkar Singh Dhami government in the state is organising the Shaheed Samman Yatra to collect soil from the homes of war martyrs of Uttarakhand to construct a Sainik Dham (Soldiers' Shrine) in Dehradun.

