Dehradun (Uttarakhand): As part of a modernisation drive, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board has decided to implement a dress code in the 103 registered madrassas in the State. Under the first phase, dress code will be implemented in seven madrassas from the next academic session.

Apart from dress code, better education facilities shall also be made available to the children studying in madrassas. The CBSE syllabus and NCERT books will be introduced in the madrassas falling under the Waqf Board. All the madrassas would be registered with the Uttarakhand Education Board.

Waqf Board President Shadab Shams said that "seven out of 103 madrassas will be developed into smart madrassas. The state government is trying to rejuvenate the madrassas. CBSE syllabus will also be implemented in the madrassas. There is also a preparation to run madrassas on the lines of modern schools." "For one hour in the morning, students would be taught the Quran, thereafter, it will operate as a normal school till 2 pm", Shams added.

Shams further said, "In the first phase, 7 madrassas will be modernised, two in Dehradun, two in Udham Singh Nagar, two in Haridwar district, and one in Nainital district, for which the consent of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also been received. The dress code and CBSE syllabus will be started in all 103 madrassas. Students of all religions can study in these madrassas."

State Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana said that "whether it is a madrassa, government school, private school or a school run by any institution, the students must receive a good quality education. There is no harm in modernizing madrassas as long as proper education facilities are given to the students."