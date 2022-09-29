Haridwar: The police on Thursday arrested the wife of a man in the case related to the death of 12 people who consumed spurious liquor in the Pathri police station area of Haridwar in Uttarakhand. The main accused has already been arrested in the case. The other accused Babita was arrested by the SIT team constituted by the Haridwar SSP in the case.

Pertinently, Babita won the local body election by a margin of one vote on Wednesday evening. As soon as the results were declared, Pathri police and SIT arrested Babita from her village on Thursday afternoon. On September 10, 12 people died from drinking spurious liquor in Phulgarh of Pathri. The police arrested Vijendra in the case while Babita, his wife was still absconding.

Also read: Six die after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran

Pathri Police Station head Pawan Dimri said that continuous raids were being conducted in search of Babita, who was absconding, but she could not be arrested. However, police managed to nab her on specific inputs by an informer, and will be presented before the court. Locals said that due to Panchayat elections, liquor was distributed to woo the voters.