Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The Bharat Scouts and Guides units will be established in all educational institutions across Uttarakhand mandatorily, said an order issued by Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat. This is done to teach discipline and practical moral values ​​to children along with school education. This system will be implemented in government educational institutions as well as private institutions including Sanskrit schools and Madrassas.

Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat took the first review meeting as President of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Uttarakhand, at the Directorate General of School Education, Nanurkheda. He instructed the officers to compulsorily implement Scouts and Guides in all private and government educational institutions of the state. Dr. Rawat said that "apart from studies, students should know discipline, social and moral values for their all-round development.

The Education Minister said that in the National Education Policy 2020, it has been recommended to compulsorily implement Scouts and Guides in schools. Given this, along with school education in the state, a unit of Scouts and Guides will be established in all educational institutions. Similarly, under higher education, rover ranger units will be formed in all educational institutions and universities.

The minister further said that "the Scouts and Guides and Rover Ranger would be included in the anti-drug addiction campaign, TB eradication, Namami Gange and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan." RM Kala, Secretary, Scouts and Guides, Uttarakhand, gave a detailed presentation on the activities and operations of Scouts and Guides. He said that "many training centers have been established across the country for training. These include two centers in Uttarakhand, Regional Training Center Sheetlakhet, Almora, and Regional Camping Center Bhopalpani, Dehradun."

Also read: MBBS in Hindi along with English from next academic session : UK Edu Min

Kala further said, "There are more than 100 skills training for students above 18 years of age, and about 80 types of activities are organized. This includes star gazing, map-reading, pioneering, estimation, fire fighting, disaster management, Personality Development, etc." He also said that "students of the state from secondary and higher education have participated in a jamboree at international level in countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, USA, UAE, UK, etc. Apart from this, 46 scout guides and 3 rovers were selected for the President's Award in the year 2021-22."