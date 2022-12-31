Uttarkashi: Over 200 balloons carrying Pakistani flags were found in the forests of Tulyada village of Chinyalisaur in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Friday, officials said. The baloons were sighted in the woods near the Sino-Tibet border and one or two Pakistani flags were attached to the balloons, SP Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

Also read: Pak drones: BSF gives Rs 1L reward to border 'hit' teams; deploys spoofers to jam flights

He said that the intelligence agencies were alerted after the development. Later, an IB team also reached the spot to examine the spot. The IB officials have launched a probe into the incident. Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand bordering China and Tibet is considered to be sensitive from the security point of view. The Tulyada village in the woods is barely 3 km away from the Chinyalisaur's airstrip where Air Force aircrafts have landed several times for military exercises in the past.