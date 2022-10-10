Chamoli: The authorities have closed Hemkund Sahib and Lakshamana Temple, Lokpal, the holy pilgrimage site of Sikh and Hindu devotees in view of heavy snowfall. The doors of Gurdwara Shri Hemkund Sahib were closed for winter on October 10 at one o'clock in the afternoon. Apart from this, the doors of Lakshmana Lokpal temple have also been closed.

The doors were opened on 22 May this year. It may be noted that the tenth and last Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh worshiped at Hemkund Sahib. Hemkund Sahib is the highest gurdwara in the world, situated at an altitude of 15,225 feet above sea level. There is also a major temple of Hinduism near this holy site, Lakshmana Mandir, which is situated on the icy plains of Hemkund Sahib.

The places of worship are snow-clad for 7-8 months in a year. Every year, lakhs of devotees come to visit Hemkund Sahib on the lap of the Himalayas.