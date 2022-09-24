Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the murder of teenage receptionist Ankita Bhandari allegedly killed by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya and two of his resort staffers six days ago. “The body of daughter Ankita was recovered this morning. My heart is deeply pained by this heartbreaking incident.

In order to get the harshest punishment to the culprits, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police P. Renuka Devi Ji and ordered an in-depth investigation of this serious matter,” Dhami said in a Twitter post. “Action has also been taken by the bulldozers on the illegally built resort of the accused late last night. It is our resolve that the culprits of this heinous crime will not be spared,” he added.

The body of Ankita Bhandari, the 19-year-old receptionist, working at Pulkit Arya's Vanatara resort in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district, was found near Chila Power House in Chila Shakti Canal on Saturday morning after she went missing on September 18.

Police have arrested Pulkit Arya and two of his staffers at his Vanatara resort in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district after Arya reportedly confessed to having killed Ankita along with two of his staffers by pushing her into a barrage from a cliff on the night of September 18. The Uttarakhand government on Friday night demolished the resort even as the SIT started a probe into the incident.

Also read: Ankita Bhandari murder case: Resort of prime accused demolished in Uttarakhand