Rudrapur: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced that the state has suffered a loss of around Rs 7,000 crores due to the damage caused by the floods in the state. The CM also appealed to various organizations and competent people to put their step forward and help the state to overcome the tragedy.

Dhami made the announcement while he was on a tour to rain-hit areas of Kumaon which bore the brunt of incessant rainfall for the last three days which has led to the loss of 55 lives in the state.

Singh said that compensation will be given to the farmers after assessing their losses. All the district magistrates of the state have been instructed to calculate the loss in their respective districts.

Elaborating further Dhami said that three helicopters of the Indian Air Force have been deployed to rescue the stranded tourists in the state. He said road links, power lines, communication services have collapsed due to the natural disaster. However, the teams of NDRF, SDRF and Air Force are continuously putting their efforts to save people and property. Char Dham Yatra has also been resumed, he added.

The CM was accompanied by the Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, Minister Yatishwaranand, MLA Rajesh Shukla and other officials.

Meanwhile, a police vehicle from CM's convey was washed away in the flooding water at Nausar village in Almora district. However, the villagers saved the lives of all the security personnel onboard. They also pulled out the jeep from the water safely.

The incident took place while the CM was on a visit to the flood-affected area on Wednesday.

Read: Flood leaves 1400 Uttarakhand villages without power