Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Two skeletons have been found in a ditch near a field at Denso Chowk of Sidcul police station area in Haridwar late on Sunday night. The skeletons are of a young man and a girl. Both have not been identified. Police said that where the skeletons have been found, two nooses have also been found hanging from the tree.

Police said, "A vegetable seller informed the police about two skeletons lying in a ditch near a farm. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot for investigation. The police also found two nooses hanging from the tree and immediately called the forensic team to the spot. Due to darkness, the police could not enter the ditch". Sidcul SHO Pramod Uniyal also reached the spot, along with the team, for investigation.

SHO said, "Two skeletons were found in a ditch and two nooses were found on a tree. The bodies were completely decomposed and only the bones were found lying. Due to darkness, there was some difficulty in carrying out the procedure. After this, electricity was provided at the spot and the forensic team was called. While efforts are being made to identify the skeletons."