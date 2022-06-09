Chamoli(Uttarakhand): More than a year after a glacial disaster devasted the parts of the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project, two disfigured bodies with the head of one missing were found in a tunnel at the project site, police said on Thursday.

The official said that during the cleaning of the tunnel, the bodies of two people who died during the disaster have been recovered on Wednesday evening. A glacial burst had triggered a flash flood in the Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga rivers in February 2021 completely demolishing the Rishi Ganga hydel project and ravaging major parts of the NTPC's Tapovan Vishnugad hydro-electricity project being built over Dhauli Ganga.

According to police, a total of 205 people had been reported missing after the tragedy, out of which 82 bodies and a human limb have been found so far. Bodies continue to be found stuck in tonnes of rubble still choking the tunnels of the NTPC's project. On 7 February 2021, about 205 people were buried alive in the debris and water entering NTPC's 520 MW Tapovan Tunnel and barrage due to a glacier break in Rishi Ganga. Even now the process of finding dead bodies in the rubble is going on.