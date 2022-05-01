Haldwani: Tense atmosphere remained throughout Sunday in Kathgodam, located in Uttarakhand's Haldwani after two Bajrang Dal workers were pelted with stones by members of the Muslim community when they were returning from the Hanumangarhi temple after a Hanuman Chalisa recital on Saturday night. Hindu organizations in the area have held a Mahapanchayat regarding the matter in the Sheeshmahal area, where locals expressed their anger over the incident. So far police have 10 people in the case.

Rakshit Dev and Manas, Bajrang Dal workers and residents of the area, were returning home when a group of people on several bikes stopped them in their tracks and pelted stones at them. The commotion caused locals to wake up, who rushed and were able to capture three among the accused. They were subsequently thrashed by the angry crowd and taken to the police station.

Interestingly, another one among the group, who had reached the police station to understand the severity of the situation, was recognized and roughed up by the mob. Speaking about the incident, ASP Crime Jagdish Chandra said, "the whole matter is very sensitive. The police are working closely on the matter. A total of 10 people have been arrested so far. Efforts are on to arrest the rest of the people."

"More than 50 people of a particular community pelted stones and thrashed the people of Hindu organization returning back after reciting Hanuman Chalisa. There is fear in the area due to this. Everyone is demanding action against them. Cops have been given time till Tuesday to arrest other accused," Rautela said. The Mayor, notably, was one of the participants in the Mahapanchayat held in the Sheeshmahal area.