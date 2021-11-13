Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is on the three-day Pithoragarh tour. The Chief Minister unfurled the 100 feet high tricolour in Pithoragarh. He will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate many schemes.

CM tweeted and wrote that the national flag is the pride of every state. The tricolour waving will further strengthen the patriotism of the common man.

Dhami also took out some time for a morning walk during his busy schedule. He posed for a photo with two kids and appreciated their awareness of health. He shared the photo on his Twitter account.

The CM held a review meeting with the district level officers regarding the ongoing development works in the area. Guidelines have also been given in the meeting to promote and speed up development works so that the general public can get the benefits of these schemes at the earliest.

On November 13, the Chief Minister will visit his native village Hadkhola located in Didihat block.