Kolkata: The TMC, with an eye on panchayat polls and next year's Lok Sabha elections, launched a music video, 'Didir Suraksha Kawach', on Sunday, aimed at connecting with the masses in Bengal. TMC state youth wing president Saayoni Ghosh told reporters that the music video has been created as part of her party's campaign to generate awareness about the state government's social welfare projects, such as Swasthya Sathi, Khadya Sathi, Students Credit Card and Lakshmi Bhandar.

"Music is a direct medium to reach out to aam aadmi' (common people), who always stand by the TMC. Party activists will reach out to all households in the state in the next 60 days to tell them about the 15 or more social welfare projects launched by (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee this video will be shared on social media and played in campaigns everywhere," she said.

The actor-turned-TMC leader said the "hummable song" in the video projects the pro-people stance of party leaders and also offers glimpses of the state's rich cultural heritage and growth initiatives. Well-known musician Jeet Gangul has lent his voice for the song. "This music video has been created with a lot of passion. It is this passion that also drives our MPs, MLAs, panchayat representatives, and grassroots workers to connect with people, with 'Didir Doot' (Mamata's messengers) lending an ear to those in need."

"What we are getting in return is love. If they are venting out about road conditions or water availability, it is because they trust the TMC to solve the problem. This connection is being wrongly projected by the opposition and some media houses," Ghosh said. The TMC leader was referring to reports of protests staged by locals in various parts of the state as 'Didir Doot' approached them. (PTI)