Mussoorie: Cases of theft are on the rise in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie with people blaming the acute shortage of police personnel. In the fresh incident of theft, thieves stole accessories from the cars of Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat's brother and his friend Lt Col Pranay Kala in Hussainganj, Mussoorie by breaking the windshields.

Also read: R'sthan: 4 burglars gangrape woman, hold husband hostage in Sirohi; 3 held

It is learnt that the thieves took away valuable cameras, laptops and other items from the vehicles. Locals complained about rising theft cases in Mussoorie for some time now with a shortage of police personnel only encouraging such incidents. The locals alleged that the lack of streetlights and CCTV cameras in many areas was also compounding the problem. Locals said a gang of thieves is active in Mussoorie and is taking advantage of it. Significantly, in Mussoorie Kotwal, a lone SSI, two SIs and a few constables and PRD jawans have been deployed.