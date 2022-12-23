Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said there is a need to promote a special survey of madrassas in the state. Addressing an event in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami asked the police officers to keep an eye on the other activities that run in madrasas. In the event, Dhami said, "Many activities are being conducted in madrasas instead of studies. The police have to speed up this work. Apart from this, people from outside are coming and settling here. It is a matter of concern and police have to act strictly."

"The illegal immigrants are coming and settling in Uttarakhand should be strictly prohibited. It is the responsibility of the police department to ensure that the Devbhoomi remains safe," Dhami said.