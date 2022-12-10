Dehradun: Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, the commanding-in-chief of the Army's Central Command, on Saturday exhorted the passing-out cadets of the Indian Military Academy here to keep abreast of the advancements in technology to be able to deal with the changing dynamics of modern warfare.

He said the dynamics of combat and modern warfare are changing rapidly with the advent of new technologies such as nanotechnology, machine learning, artificial intelligence and virtual reality, and asked the cadets to be prepared to overcome contemporary challenges. "Soldiering as you all shall experience demands selfless dedication and sacrifice," he said.

Addressing the cadets after a colourful Passing Out Parade at the academy's historic drill square, Lt Gen Dimri congratulated them on the successful completion of their pre-commission training at the prestigious academy and asked them to serve their respective countries with passion and pride.

"It is a golden opportunity to serve your countries with passion, pride and perseverance. I congratulate you on the successful culmination of your training. I call upon each one of you to comprehend the heights of expectations from you. I also urge you to be ever prepared to meet your responsibilities head on," he said.

A total of 344 gentlemen cadets -- 314 Indians and 30 from 11 friendly foreign countries -- passed out of the IMA after completing its autumn training course on Saturday.

The highest representation of 51 cadets was from Uttar Pradesh, followed by 30 from Haryana, 29 from Uttarakhand, 24 from Bihar, 21 each from Maharashtra and Punjab, 17 from Himachal Pradesh, 16 from Rajasthan, 15 from Madhya Pradesh, 13 from Delhi and 10 from Kerala. The representation from the rest of the states was in single digits. Considering the fact that Uttarakhand is a small state, the percentage of representation from here was the highest. (PTI)