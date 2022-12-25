Stone pelting incident reported from Nepal's side on embankment work in Dharchula

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): An incident of stone-pelting was witnessed from Nepal's side on embankment work on Kali river in Uttarakhand's Dharchula, informed irrigation department executive engineer Farzan Ahmed on Sunday. A dumper was damaged and the driver was injured, added the executive engineer. Project manager Indrajit Sharma said, "Our work has been delayed by 10-15 days due to stone pelting. If this situation continues, embankment work on the Kali river will be difficult to complete. Arrangements should be made for the safety of the workers. So far two dumpers have been damaged."

Earlier on December 6, India closed a suspension bridge connecting Nepal following a stone-pelting incident on the Indian workers by the Nepalese at the Indo-Nepal border in the Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand. Following the incident, the traders and local residents staged a protest and on December 7, the India and Nepal Border Coordination Committee held a meeting chaired by District Magistrate Reena Joshi at NHPC Guest House in Dharchula. Officials of various departments of India and Nepal were present at the meeting and discussed many issues, including stone pelting by Nepali citizens. Nepali authorities, during the meeting, assured that action would be taken against the chaotic elements and these types of incidents would not be allowed to recur.

Also read: Stone pelting at Indo-Nepal border: Two sides to hold talks on Wednesday

The incident occurred during the construction of an embankment wall on river Kali on the Indian side, according to officials. The river acts as the border between Nepal and India. In Dharchula, a safety wall is being created along the Kali river that flows between India and Nepal. Furthermore, in 2020, Indo-Nepal border disputes arose when Nepal released a new political map showing India's Kala Pani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh in Nepal's territory. Later, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a road link from Dharchula in Uttarakhand to Lipulekh on the China border in a special programme on May 8, 2020.