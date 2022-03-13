Pithoragarh: Some workers at the construction site claimed that stones were pelted reportedly by the Nepal citizens at the embankment construction site on the banks of River Kali on Sunday. An embankment is being built on the banks of the River Kali from the Indian side for the security of Dharchula city which is costing Rs. 77 crores. The irrigation department is working on the security wall and marine drive from Ghatkhola drain to Khotila.

Earlier, Nepal has raised questions on the construction of the embankment. Nepal has claimed in the past that an embankment is being built by India on their territory. However, the local administration had rejected the claim of Nepal outright.

Consequently, citizens of Nepal are obstructing the work of embankment construction. The citizens have pelted stones at the construction site around 1.30 pm on Sunday which created an atmosphere of panic among the workers working at the site.

Earlier, Irrigation Department's executive engineer DK Singh had said that the work of flood protection has started on the Ghatgad drain. "It is due to the efforts of the department, the work of embankment construction at this sensitive site will be completed before the monsoon season," he added.

