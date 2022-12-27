Rishikesh: The STF team of Uttarakhand police arrested three accused on Monday night, including an employee of Common Services Centre (CSC) in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, for issuing fake Aadhar and voter cards. The three accused used to make fake cards for people of Nepali origin, who come to Uttarakhand, to work as labourers.

People of Nepali origin come to work in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand. These people work as labourers during the construction of houses, bridges and roads. Seeing the good standard of living here compared to Nepal, many people have the desire to settle here. Such people get Aadhaar and Voter ID cards.

The three accused have been identified as Bharat Singh, Laxman Singh Saini and Babu Saini. A total of 640 blank plastic cards, 200 lamination covers, 28 Voter IDs, 68 Aadhaar cards, 17 PAN cards and seven Ayushman cards, along with many electronic items, have been recovered from the centre.

According to the STF, all three accused are residents of Rishikesh. The Common Services Centre was running for the last four years. The Common Services Centre was run by Laxman Singh Saini while the other two accused were working with him. Currently, the STF has taken all three accused to Dehradun for questioning.