New Delhi: Non Gazetted Organization, Citizens for Green Doon, informed the Supreme court on Wednesday that there can not be defence vs the environment or army vs the people in a matter regarding widening of roads in Char Dham project. Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves appearing for the NGO told the court that Central government's proposal to widen the roads beyond 5.5 meters is not in favour of the people in mountains and it will affect the lives of the people due to landslides, drying up of water etc.

The bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Vikram Nath was hearing the plea regarding widening of roads of Char Dham project by the Central government for enhancing national security. The Centre says that there are problems at the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand and roads need to be broadened to address it.

Advocate Gonsalves opposing the argument in the last hearing had said that army is just being used as an excuse in the arguments and it had not asked for it.

Gonsalves cited that Rishikesh Mana road was double laned when the char dham project began and even after the recommendation of the High Powered Committee, expansion continued and the stretch experienced 46 landslides. "That's why I pose the question you want roads for army, will you be able to defend the country from landslides when your roads are stretched in this manner?," questioned Gonsalves.

"Lets not involve army in our calculations. Army wanted a nice neat road they got it...why are we involving army, security, border when they got what they asked for?," argued Gonsalves.

Arguing further he said that all the aforesaid promises are a myth, they are empty promises and this is not a case where such an approach should be entertained even for a minute. Uttarakhand TV channels are full of incidents showing glaciers melting and coming down and people being affected, submitted Gonsalves. He said that Uttarakhand is the most disaster prone area and the focus should be on resilient infrastructure that can withstand natural disaster. Apart from human lives, Gonsalves said that wildlife is also critically threatened due to these developmental projects, cutting down of trees etc. and as there is no mitigation possible if the mountains are destroyed everything should be done carefully.

"The road is not a road by itself, the mountain, the slope is all one package. I want safety for the troops but that is possible only when one can guarantee that it will not grumble down....nobody can guarantee that....stable environment is the best defense," submitted Gonsalves.

The matter will be heard again on Thursday at 10.30 wherein Central government will respond to the points made by the petitioner, in favour of widening of roads.

Read: Limit of 5.5 m imposed by SC on Char dham road not enough from strategic pt of view: Rawat

