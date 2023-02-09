Srinagar: In a noble gesture towards cancer patients, an MA student from Uttarakhand's Srinagar has donated her hair for the purpose of making wigs for cancer victims. The student, Reena Shahi, studying MA at Garhwal Central University took this step as she wanted to help cancer patients who end up losing all their hair during the treatment of the deadly disease.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Reena said, "I was thinking about donating my hair for a long time. But I was unable to donate as my hair were coloured before. Now I have donated it to 'Cope with Cancer - Madad Charitable Trust' without any kind of hair tampering. Now the organization will donate it to cancer battling victims. When I told my family about this, they appreciated my move."

Wigs for Cancer survivors are manufactured under the supervision of Cancer Medical Hospitals in Mumbai and Kerala. Hair longer than 12 inches are required for the manufacturing of these wigs.

Reena's friend Riya Karan, appreciating her friend's initiative, said, "Reena's decision is commendable. For women, their hair are the biggest ornament, which Reena has dared to donate for such a noble cause. I am really proud of Reena." Karthik Bahuguna, a student at Garhwal University said, "She has become a source of inspiration for the society. What she has done is commendable. Usually, people stay away from patients, but what Reena has done is making us proud."

After completing college, Reena started took up a job and started working. After working for 5 years in Delhi, Bangalore and Dubai, she started her studies again. Currently, she is doing her Masters in Hindi. She has a fondness for writing poems. Her first poetry collection titled 'Junglee Phool' was published in 2022.