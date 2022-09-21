Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): In a shocking incident of hit and run case, a speeding car rammed into a young man crossing the road on Kichha National Highway 74, Rudrapur. The CCTV footage of the incident has come to the fore in which, a young man can be seen crossing the road when a car hit him and fled the spot.

People gathered on the spot, after which the local police and control room was informed about the accident. A city Patrol Unit (CPU) soldier while going to his duty picked the young man from the road and admitted him to a private hospital. The young man is undergoing treatment in a private hospital, where his condition remains critical.