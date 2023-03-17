Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): A snow leopard was captured on camera in Gangotri National Park in Uttarakhand. The rare sight was spotted in the Nelong Valley by a Major of the Border Road Organisation (BRO). The spotting of a snow leopard indicated the big cats are thriving in the area. According to official sources, Gangotri National Park in Uttarakhand is home to more than 35 snow leopards.

Official sources said that Major Binu VS of BRO captured a snow leopard on camera installed near Pagalnale in the valley. This is the first time that a snow leopard was spotted here this year. Last year in December, Dr Ranjana Pal, a member of the Wildlife Institute, who reached Nelong Valley with her team to instal camera traps in the valley, captured a snow leopard.

Sources further said that the Wildlife Institute has installed 65 camera traps in the Nelong and Jadung areas of the Nelang Valley. The Gangotri National Park administration has also installed 40 camera traps in Nelong Valley in Kedartal, Gomukh Track and Bhairon Ghati areas. These cameras will be removed after the park gates open on April 1.

RN Pandey, Deputy Director of Gangotri National Park said, "Major Binu VS of BRO has captured the activity of a snow leopard in his camera. This shows that the national park is completely safe for snow leopards and other wild animals. The sighting of the snow leopard here brought good news to wildlife lovers." Earlier in February, a snow leopard was spotted enjoying its prey near the Srinagar-Leh National Highway. The rare sight of it feasting on its kill was captured by Rahul Krishna, the president of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh.