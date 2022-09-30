Kotdwar (Uttarakhand): The Kotdwar court has granted three-day police remand to the three accused in the Ankita murder case including Pulkit Arya. This comes after SIT had applied in court for the police remand of the accused. The Special Investigating Team (SIT) is preparing the documents to take the three accused on remand and grill them for more information about the murder.

Presently, all three are lodged in judicial custody in Pauri Jail and will be brought for questioning from Pauri jail on Friday.

SIT in-charge, DIG P Renuka Devi said, "the process of taking the accused on police remand is going on. After the completion of the process of collecting evidence, the process of remand will be done."

Earlier, Pulkit Arya, Ankit, and Saurabh Bhaskar, accused in the Ankita murder case, were arrested by the police on September 23 and were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the court. So far, the police have been preparing the investigation report on the basis of what the three accused told the police, but now the SIT can question every aspect related to the Ankita murder case by interrogating the three accused including Pulkit Arya.

The most important aspect of the Ankita Bhandari murder case is her mobile phone. Ankita's mobile has not been found by the police yet. Obviously, when Ankita was pushed into the canal by Pulkit Arya, then the three accused including Pulkit could also know about her mobile. The SIT will find out about the mobile by grilling Pulkit Arya. Along with this, Pulkit Arya's mobile is also an important link in this case. SIT will also try to find Pulkit Arya's mobile, said police sources.

The murder case pertains to a 19-year-old girl whose body was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh.