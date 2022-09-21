Chamoli (Uttarakhand): A group of 48 Sikh pilgrims from Peshawar in Pakistan reached the holy shrine of Sikhs, Hemkund Sahib on Wednesday. All these pilgrims reached Attari from India Pakistan border on September 14. On Sunday, the batch reached Ghangaria from Govindghat, and on Monday, it further proceeded towards the Hemkund Sahib. The batch -- which set out on the venture after a two-year-long spree because of the pandemic -- is being led by Satendra Pal Singh. On Saturday, they were welcomed by the Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara Management Trust, Rishikesh.

Trust vice-president, NS Bindra said that 'the Sikh batch from Pakistan was welcomed in Rishikesh and arrangements were also made for them on the way to Hemkund Sahib. Women and children were also a part of this batch along with men. A member of the batch said that 'no one suffered any problem in this journey and that he is happy having reached the Hemkund Sahib'. He further said that he is very happy with the arrangements made by the trust.

Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan reached Hemkund Sahib this year after a gap of two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hemkund Sahib is the highest and most sacred pilgrimage site of Sikhs at an altitude of 15,525 feet. Here the 10th and last guru of Sikhs, Guru Govind Singh did penance. The batch from Pakistan offered prayers by taking a dip of faith in the holy lake. Significantly, on October 10, the doors of Shri Hemkund Sahib are going to be closed for the winter.