Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police Department has undertaken fresh testing of Coronavirus among the entire force of 25,000 since Tuesday. 13,062 policemen have had antigen test for coronavirus till Thursday morning among them more than 50 policemen have tested Covid positive even though they had double dose of vaccine.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar, as soon as the information about 7 policemen tested Covid positive, came to light during the President's visit, immediately after that, the process of fresh testing is being strictly followed among police personnel. Continuous medical advice and health guidelines are being adopted so that the chain of infection does not spread out in the force.

Earlier, 25 jawans have been infected with Covid-19 in the Indian Reserve Battalion located in Ramnagar, followed by 10 in Haridwar, 6 in Pauri, 4 in Chamoli, one each in Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Champawat. One employee each from Special Task Force and Intelligence Headquarters, Uttarakhand were also found infected with virus.

All the infected policemen have been quarantined. More than 25,000 police personnel and staff are employed in Uttarakhand Police Department.

According to DGP Ashok Kumar, at present, no such information has come in respect of the new Covid-19 variant(Omicron) in the infected persons. The new variant has not been confirmed yet, he added.

In fact, 25,000 police officers and staff had already taken two jabs of vaccination.