Roorkee (Uttarakhand): Three including two children were killed in a massive fire which broke out at a firecracker Godown in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on Monday morning, police said. There were a total of five people present when the fire broke out at the godown located near the Panchayati Dharamshala in the main market of the city.

On information, the fire tenders and emergency services were pressed into the service and they worked on dousing the fire and preventing it from spreading further. The fire brigade teams managed to pull out all the five people trapped in the fire. Two of them were already dead when the fire brigade got to them. Three were rushed to the Civil Hospital here where one of them succumbed to the burns later in the day.

Haridwar SSP Ajay Singh said two children, identified as Adnan and Armaan died on the spot. Three others who were seriously injured were taken to Civil Hospital. One of the injured succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Two injured were referred to Coronation Hospital in Dehradun, where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

The two undergoing treatment a the Coronation Hospital have been identified as Suraj and Neeraj. Police along with the forensics team have reached the fire spot and are investigating the cause of the fire, the senior police official said, added that the investigation is underway.

An eyewitness said, " I was passing from nearby the godown when I heard a loud explosion. I rushed to the spot and saw a massive fire engulfing the godown." Earlier, four shops were gutted as a massive fire broke out in a bakery in Nainital due to a short circuit. Two shops were burnt to ashes, while two other adjoining shops were partially burnt. The blaze was brought under control after two hours of effort. As per officials, no loss of life was reported in the incident.