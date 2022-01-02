Haridwar (Uttarakhand): People should choose their words and language carefully in order not to hurt the sentiments of others, said several seers while condemning the unsavoury remarks made by Sant Kalicharan against Mahatma Gandhi at Dharma Sansad held in Raipur in December. They also said that it is also needed to protect the integrity and the culture of the country. In the Sansad hardline religious leader, Kalicharan Maharaj, made a controversial statement on Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters over the ' remarks on Gandhi', Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Awadheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara said that a person should control his speech and should also take care of the feelings of other people otherwise they may lose respect in society.

Ravindra Puri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and secretary of Mahanirvani Akhara, said that "we have to make efforts to curb the hate speech in the country."

Swami Chidanand Muni of Parmarth Niketan said that whether it is a religious gathering or any other meeting, one should maintain restraint while speaking. He further said that it's through language only that people are able to connect. And taking care of each other's feelings is the essence and culture of the country.

India will survive as long as the culture is alive, he added.

Kalicharan had made a controversial statement on Mahatma Gandhi, alleging that he was responsible for the partition of India in 1947. He also used derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi and hailed him his assassin, Nathuram Godse.

READ: Also Read ETV Bharat Exclusive: Abhijeet aka Kalicharan's obscurity unveiled

On the concluding day of Dharma Sansad (religious parliament) in Raipur, Kalicharan Maharaj had used "abusive" words against the Father of the Nation and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.

His statements drew flak from leaders of the ruling Congress in the state. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday slammed the seer for his remarks and said strict action will be taken in the matter.

In addition to using indecent language against Mahatma Gandhi, Sant Kalicharan also made some other controversial statements related to religion and caste. He said that the ruler should always be a staunch Hindu --implying that people in power like the Prime Minister, President, MPs and MLAs should essentially belong to the Hindu religion and also hold it as an ardent characteristic-- he even said that people, who choose not to vote, indirectly support Islam. "By not exercising the right to vote, you are paving the way for Islam to dominate the country," he pointed out.

Speaking about religious conversions, Kalicharan said that the caste system should be abolished to prevent conversion. He was also reportedly seen worshipping the photograph of Nathuram Godse a day before he openly made controversial statements against Gandhi.