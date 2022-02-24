Chamoli: A cow stuck on the banks of the River Alaknanda in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district was saved by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in an hour-long operation for the past three days in the Pipalkoti area. The state police rescued the cow with the help of a crane. People are lauding the efforts of the police.

On Tuesday, the local people informed the police that a cow was trapped on the banks of the River Alaknanda near Kodia near Pipalkoti for three days. In a widely shared video, due to the rock in front, the cow is unable to come up. But, the police could not rescue on Tuesday due to darkness in the evening.

The rescue team of Outpost Pipalkoti and SDRF on Wednesday while doing rescue work, with the help of a crane, pulled the cow out safely from the river bank after eight to nine hours. The cow was immediately sent to the veterinary hospital. Later, the cow was handed over to the Nagar Panchayat after first aid.