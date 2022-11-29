Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) : The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has said the black topping of the Laldhang-Chillarkhal road in Uttarakhand especially the stretch from Sigadi Sot to Chamaria bend that acts as a wildlife corridor should not be done.

The CEC's recommendation, which was submitted to the court recently, is based on the fact that the stretch from Sigadi Sot to Chamaria bend is a crucial corridor connecting Rajaji and Corbet tiger reserves and used extensively by animals like tiger and elephant.

The CEC's recommendation has come on a writ petition filed by advocate and wildlife conservationist Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who had challenged black topping of the road in the Supreme Court. Black topping of the road had been done after taking clearance from the National Board of Wildlife.

Bansal, in his petition, stated that the Laldhang-Chillarkhal road acts as a wildlife corridor and the wildlife of Rajaji and Corbett Tiger Reserve is using the same for its movement. Hence, it is very necessary to secure, preserve and protect the corridor, he said.

Black topping of the road will spoil the corridor's natural ambience, it submitted. PTI