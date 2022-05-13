Haridwar: Today, the world-renowned santoor player and composer, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma’s ashes were immersed in the Ganges in Brahmakund here at Harki Paidi. His priest Pandit Shantanu immersed the ashes which were brought in by Shiv Kumar Sharma's sons-Rahul and Vishal Sharma.

Pandit Shantanu Sharma, the family priest of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, told in the video that today the ashes of Shiv Kumar Sharma were brought by his two sons. The complete rituals including bone immersion were performed at Harki Paidi Brahmakund and all prayed to Mother Ganga to give him a place in heaven.

Shiv Kumar Sharma's son Rahul told that his father Pandit Shivkumar Sharma has done enough work to gain a name in Santoor and classical music. After him, efforts will be made to continue his tradition on his behalf. He may not be with us, but his memories are still attached to all of us, he said.

On Tuesday, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma died of a heart attack. He was one of the famous classical musicians of India. Moreover, he also gave music to films. He received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in the year 1986. Additionally, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2001. Hence, the music world has suffered a great loss due to his death.

He composed music for films like 'Silsila', 'Lamhe' and 'Chandni' along with flute legend Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia. The pair of these two is known as Shiva-Hari. The pair of Shiv-Hari together composed the song 'Mere Haath Mein Nau-Nau Chudiyan' from the movie Chandni which was shot with Sridevi. The song became a rage and even today it is listened to by music lovers.

Moreover, he also composed the theme song for the film 'Silsila'. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha played the lead roles in this 1981 film. The duo of Hariprasad Chaurasia and Shivkumar Sharma gave the background music for this film. The songs of the film 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum', 'Dekha Ek Khwaab', 'Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali' became chartbusters.

