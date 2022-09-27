Traffic resumes on Pithoragarh-Tanakpur national highway
Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Traffic has resumed on Pithoragarh-Tanakpur national highway (NH-9) in Uttarakhand. The highway was earlier closed due to a massive landslide near Gurna early Tuesday. "The road which was closed due to landslide near Delhi Band on Pithoragarh road has been opened on Tuesday evening," an official said.
