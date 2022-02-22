Pauri (Uttarakhand): Three people were killed and two others injured when their car fell into a deep gorge in Pauri, Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The incident took place near Krankhal between Dugadda-Gumkhal on Najibabad-Buakhal National Highway. Dugadda and Gumkhal police teams reached the spot and started relief and rescue operations.

Three teachers killed and two injured in road accident in Uttarakhand's Pauri district

Of the five people in the car, three died on the spot while the two injured were shifted to the base hospital in Kotdwar, a police official said. The victims, both dead and injured, were government teachers on their way to school. The deceased have been identified as Vandana Bhandari, Poonam Rawat, and Deepak Shah.