Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Cricketer Rishabh Pant has come out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Max Hospital and was shifted to a private ward. A team of doctors monitoring Pant's health said that his condition is improving. He was shifted to a private ward on Sunday evening.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also paid a visit to the injured cricketer at Max Hospital on Sunday. Chief Minister Dhami also inquired from the doctors about the medical treatment being given to Rishabh Pant. The CM spoke to Rishabh Pant's mother Saroj Pant and sister Sakshi and assured them of all support from the state government. He said that the cricketer is responding to the treatment well and his condition is improving now.

Rishabh Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee on Friday. He was taken to Max Hospital in Dehradun for treatment where he is still recovering. About the condition of the cricketer, the Chief Minister said that "Rishabh Pant had told me that the accident was caused due to a pothole. He lost his control over the vehicle in an attempt to avoid it."

Rishabh Pant also suffered a ligament tear in his right knee, which will be treated under the supervision of the medical team of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Rishabh Pant was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi and had a narrow escape when the Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe he was driving crashed into a road divider near Roorkee and caught fire around 5 am on December 30.