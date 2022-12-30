Dehradun: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant fell asleep one kilometer ahead of Uttarakhand's Narsan town towards Roorkie before his car crashed onto the divider, overturned and caught fire, the police said on Friday. Pant suffered injuries on his forehead and knee as a result of the accident. The Haridwar District Magistrate informed that he has been shifted to Max Hospital at Dehradun.

"At around 5.30 am we received info that cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident. He was rushed to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee and was later shifted to Dehradun. He was driving the car and was alone," SK Singh, SP Rural, Haridwar said. The star cricketer was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives, he added.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Haridwar said that the accident occurred at around 5.22 am when a Haryana Roadways bus driver informed the police about the accident. The police rushed him to a nearby hospital first from where he was referred to Max hospital in Dehradun.

Rishabh Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. He was supposed to join NCA for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy. He played a big role in India's two-Test series win against Bangladesh where he had scored a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur. Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is.