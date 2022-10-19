New Delhi: The state of Uttarakhand has informed the Supreme Court that it is deliberating upon a proposal to bring areas presently under the Revenue police within the jurisdiction of the Regular police.

Uttarakhand is the only state in the country having the concept of revenue police wherein revenue department officials like 'patwari' (sub-inspector in revenue police) and 'kanungo' (inspector) are involved in policing.

The affidavit has been filed in response to PIL seeking directions to review the revenue policing system in light of the Ankita Bhandari case. The state has said that for the proposal, financial implications, cadre strength, infrastructure, crime rate, the population of areas, and tourist inflow are considered.

"In the first phase, all heinous crimes including crime against women, kidnapping, cyber crime, POCSO, etc. shall be handed over to the regular police by the District Magistrates immediately. The District Magistrate shall complete identification of priority areas within 3 months and the process of handing over these areas shall be completed within 3 months thereafter," read the state's statement.

The state has said that the administration will prepare a detailed blueprint for the remaining areas and prepare a necessary proposal for the upgradation of cadre strength, and necessary infrastructure along with cost implications and means of finance which shall be put forth before the State Cabinet in six months' time.

Meanwhile, DMs will keep a close watch on crimes reported in their areas and each case will be assessed for the necessity of handling by regular police.