Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Poonam Devi, 28, and her two children lived in a dilapidated house at Kamsal village in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. Already struggling, her life took an even more difficult turn when heavy rains damaged the roof of the house earlier this month. Since then, the single mother, whose husband died of cancer, is running from pillar to post to reconstruct her house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

"I am compelled to stay in the damaged house with my two children. The cold weather has made our condition miserable. The roof of the house was completely damaged during rains. We have nowhere to go. Monkeys take away food and rations," she said. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is an initiative by the Government of India to provide affordable housing to the poor with a target of building 2 crore affordable houses by 31 March 2022.

Poonam's husband was the sole breadwinner of the family. The only financial assistance she receives is a meagre widow pension of Rs 1,000. "My in-laws have kicked me out of the house. My name was empaneled in the PMAY list, but I am yet to receive the benefit of the scheme," she said, adding, "Whatever money I saved for rainy days had gone for meeting the medical expenses of my husband."

"During the January 6 heavy downpour, the roof of my house came crashing down. I have used plastic sheets to save my children and myself from cold and rain since then. We are forced to spend sleepless nights huddled together with my two infants in a corner of the dilapidated structure because the impending fear of wild animals always remains during nights," said Poonam.

"Earlier, I received Rs 2,000 from the Social Welfare Department as a stipend for my children but that was stopped on a plea that only those children get incentives whose both parents are alive. Now, my only source of income is pension meant for widows," said Poonam.

Village head Mamata Devi said, "Poonam's name was in the list of beneficiaries under PMAY, but I am not aware when her turn (to receive the benefits) will come." "We are providing all assistance to Poonam Devi at the panchayat level. Now, the damaged house has become a new problem for her," the village head said.

Former member of the Juvenile Justice Board, Narendra Kandari, said, "Children belonging to a poor family are entitled to get benefits provided by the Social Welfare Department. But, several beneficiaries in Rudraprayag district have been deprived of the scheme, which speaks of the sorry state of affairs."

