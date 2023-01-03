Dehradun: After his horrible accident on December 30, the first pictures of star cricketer Rishabh Pant have emerged from Max Hospital in Dehradun where he is undergoing treatment. In the pictures, taken over Pant's shoulder, his right hand is seen plastered while surgical needles for IV infusion are still pierced in his left hand.

His mother is seen smiling in front of the bed while two youths Rajat and Nishu, residents of Muzaffarnagar's Bucha Basti, who had shifted Pant to Roorkee hospital after the accident, look on. The duo on Monday reached the hospital to enquire about Pant's condition and they handed over Rs 4,000 to the police, which they found on the accident site.

It is learnt that the two met Pant, who thanked them for their gesture. The two youths, Rajat Kumar and Nishu, said that they saw luggage and cash in Pant's car and they took out the luggage from the car. The two youths claimed that they forgot to return the Rs 4,000, which they saved from burning with the car, and as Pant on Monday shifted from the ICU to the private ward, they reached the hospital to return the money.

It may be recalled that Rishabh Pant suffered a ligament tear in his right knee, which will be treated under the supervision of the medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Rishabh Pant was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi and had a narrow escape when the Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe he was driving crashed into a road divider near Roorkee and caught fire around 5 am on December 30.