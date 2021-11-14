Dehradun: Uttarakhand police have busted an international sex racket operated from a flat in Patelnagar area of Dehradun. The police on Sunday raided the flat and arrested 11 people including eight women. They also recovered many objectionable materials, 13 mobile phones and a laptop from their possession. The accused were presented before the court and sent to jail.

Patel Nagar station in-charge Devendra Singh Chauhan said, "13 mobile phones, laptops which were used in running prostitution have been recovered from the flat. A case has been registered against 11 accused under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. The accused were produced before the court and have been sent to jail."

The international sex racket was running at a flat located at Dehrakhas THDC for a long time. The police raided the flat today and arrested two men and two women in comprising positions in different rooms and also arrested six other women who were waiting in another room.

During initial interrogation, an accused Rajiv said, "I took a flat on rent in THDC Colony long back, from there I was running the racket. The women were called from different countries like Bhutan, Bangladesh etc. Apart from this, women from many states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Orissa, Delhi were also involved in flesh trade. The women were sent to various tourist places, hotels and other states. I used to take half of the amount as commission received from customers,"

"The customers were contacting me from the number given on a website called 'Skokka.com', the links of Doon escort services and some were contacting through other accomplices," he added.

