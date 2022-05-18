Haridwar: In the early morning of Wednesday, unit -3 of Patanjali Food And Herbal Park Pvt Ltd, in Haridwar was swept by a massive fire. After receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and after five hours of fire fighting, they were able to douse the flames.

As per the information around 3 am, the plant came under fire, however, the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Goods and machinery worth lakhs are said to be damaged in the blaze.

As dry spices are manufactured in the plant, which helped the fire to spread quickly, efforts were on to douse the fire with the help of fire extinguishers installed in the unit initially, but because the massive heat generated from the flames brought down the whole roof of the unit. However, no human casualty was reported till the last information received.

Chief Fire Officer, Haridwar also reached the spot in the early hours upon receiving information about the fire.

