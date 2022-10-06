Roorkee: A group of over 150 Pakistani devotees are arriving in Roorkee on October 7 to attend the 754th Urs at the world-famous Dargah Sabir also known Piran Kaliyar amid tight security. Afzal Mangalori, the convener of the Urs Organising Committee and an international poet said that the devotees will take Gangajal with them to the Shiva temple in Lahore to promote goodwill between the people of the two countries.

Afzal Mangalori said that the Gangajal will be presented to the leader of the Pakistani batch on October 10 in a programme in Piran Kaliyar by Dr Kalpana Saini and Swami Yatishwaranand Maharaj. Besides, the Tabruk (souvenir) of Dargah Sabir will be presented to the visiting pilgrims by Wakf Board President Shadab Shams.

According to Afzal Mangalori, the Indian Embassy in Islamabad has granted visas for pilgrims, who will arrive in Roorkee. Afzal Mangalori said that the group consisting of over 150 pilgrims is coming to India after five years with the message of goodwill and world peace. In 2017, 153 pilgrims from Pakistan participated in the Urs.