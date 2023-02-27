Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that the current chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has done “satisfactory” work for the state in his one year tenure. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Rawat said that one year was “insufficient” to assess any chief minister's performance.

Speaking on the eve of first anniversary of the Pushkar Singh Dhami's tenure as Uttarakhand chief minister, Rawat said “One year is very less for any government to assess its performance. But Pushkar Singh Dhami's tenure can be called as satisfactory. Pushkar Singh Dhami government is taking the state in a good direction”.

Also read: Dehradun: 13 arrested, Section 144 imposed after protests against UKPSC paper leak turn violent

Rawat specially hailed the recent Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Ordinance, popularly known as an anti-copying Ordinance brought by the Dhami government to curb the recruitment scams. The ordinance was brought in view of the recent protests against the paper leak of UKPSC exam and the subsequent clashes between the job aspirants and police after which many protesters were arrested.

Trivendra Singh Rawat said that there was anger among the youth due to high expectations from the government. “That is why this is happening again and again and the government should take any concrete decision in this regard. By bringing the ordinance, work has been done to end the dissatisfaction of the youths,” he said.

Rawat claimed that there was no recruitment scam during his tenure as Uttarakhand CM. Rawat said that when he was the Chief Minister he got 68 recruitments done “but no such case or complaint came to the light”. Regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rawat said he was ready to contest from wherever the party asks him to contest.