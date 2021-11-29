Dehradun (Uttarakhand): At least seven government officials, including two police personnel, who were supposed to be in the security convoy of President Ram Nath Kovind during his Uttarakhand visit, have tested positive for Covid-19. As a precautionary measure, all the officials have been quarantined at their respective districts of duty.

President Kovind is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, SSP Pauri P Renuka Devi said that the officers, who tested positive have been quarantined as a precautionary measure. She also said that all the necessary information about the recent contacts of the officers is being collected and all the people, who came in contact with the infected officials, are being asked to isolate themselves.

According to the information, the officers were found positive after a mandatory Covid test before the deployment of the duty following which they were removed from the duty.

On Saturday, before VIP duty, over 400 policemen and departmental employees of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri were tested for Coviod at Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

